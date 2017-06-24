Our Roof is Finished!

It’s been a long two weeks of having the roof on both the house and barn reshingled, but it’s finally done! What started out as a four day gig turned into a much longer ordeal with all the rainstorms that decided to come through the area. (Of course, I can’t complain too much about the rain since the garden sorely needed it.)

Here are some before pictures to give you a better idea of why we decided to sink a pretty hefty amount of savings into the roof:

It was actually pretty neat to see all the work that goes into removing an old roof and re-shingling it. It’s one thing to do hard, laborious work on the ground where you’re safe, but I can’t imagine having to work in so high a spot with the potential for precarious footing. And of course, because it’s Maine, the roofers also had to contend with black flies (which are difficult to swat at if you’re trying to maintain your balance!)

Now (after a pretty hefty check was written…) we have an all new roof!

As you can see from these pictures, our next project will be siding and windows. Should be fun!