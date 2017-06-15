After getting used to an elaborate bucket system, roofing day is finally here! Well, okay, maybe not roofing “day,” since it’s going to take 4-5 days to do the whole roof, barn and all, but it’s still roofing time!

Though we’d originally had our hearts set on a standing seam metal roof, with such a huge and elaborate roof, the cost of using metal was way out of our price range. Instead, we opted for shingles installed by Home Depot with a 50 year warranty. Still pricey, but definitely a lower cost than metal. Plus, we figured that since it’s backed by such a large entity, we are less likely to run into hassles if there are any issues with it down the road.

After the first day of roofing, the crew (who are all really friendly), was able to get one side of the barn stripped of its old, moldy shingles and replaced those with new ones!

I’ll take be taking more pictures today of the before and after of the roof then and will post an update once it’s all done!

Yay for a new roof! No more buckets!